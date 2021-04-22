New Jersey Tree recovery campaign provides free tree seedlings to residents in Woodbine

The seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for, and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out. Several varieties will be available.

When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute over 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years has been met. With natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy, and the damage caused by several new invasive insects to New Jersey, our state needs more new tree seedlings than ever before. Therefore, the campaign is moving into another distribution year.

The 67,150 trees planted in 2019 will reduce carbon dioxide by 87,064 tons, reduce non-carbon dioxide air pollution by 379 tons, save $12,024,729 in energy costs, and intercept 1,444,796,059 gallons of rainfall.