New Jersey Tree recovery campaign provides free tree seedlings to residents in Woodbine

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine will be receiving seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for a seventh not-quite consecutive year. (Last year’s distribution was cancelled due to current concerns over COVID-19.) Members of Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey “Green Team” will again be distributing the trees. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.
Free tree seedlings will be available to Woodbine residents as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the gazebo on the bikepath at the corner of Washington and DeHirsch, available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident.
Note the event is working hard to keep you safe and follow the state’s COVID-19 recommendations. Please follow COVID-19 recommendations when picking up the tree seedlings.
Woodbine’s Jersey Green Team will coordinate this distribution in a socially distanced and safe manner. Please wear your mask when picking up trees, this is one woods we are not quite out of yet.
The program is a joint effort between our municipality, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Arbor Day Foundation, iCIMS, FedEx, State Farm and International Paper.
The seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for, and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out. Several varieties will be available.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute over 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years has been met. With natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy, and the damage caused by several new invasive insects to New Jersey, our state needs more new tree seedlings than ever before. Therefore, the campaign is moving into another distribution year.
The 67,150 trees planted in 2019 will reduce carbon dioxide by 87,064 tons, reduce non-carbon dioxide air pollution by 379 tons, save $12,024,729 in energy costs, and intercept 1,444,796,059 gallons of rainfall.
Mayor Pikolycky adds, “I am proud that the Borough has been involved this program from the start and partnered with NJDEP to serve as an interim dropoff site for the area. This is an excellent way to replace trees lost to weather, aging, or disease. Strategically planted trees around homes will not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they can reduce your carbon footprint, improve air quality, and more effectively filter stormwater runoff. Alec in Forestry has asked us for pictures of trees established in the program to send to Arbor Day, and around the state, so if anyone has pictures of trees they’ve planted, please share these with the Borough.”
If you have any questions, contact Borough Hall at 609-861-2153. For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit Forestry.NJ.gov.