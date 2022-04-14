 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 40 take part in Wildwood Crest 100-Mile Virtual Challenge fitness program

WILDWOOD CREST – A total of 39 participants took part in the first Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge in March.

Participants were instructed to walk, run, swim, cycle or pedal an elliptical machine 100 miles during the 31 days in March and submit weekly totals to the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page.

This virtual wellness challenge was established to further promote fitness and wellness in Wildwood Crest, which was designated as a “Healthy Town” in 2021, the highest status given by the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Joe Cusella, of Wildwood Crest, and Michele McCandless, of North Wildwood, were the respective male and female winners of the virtual challenge. They received gift cards for their efforts. Cusella totaled 411.8 miles and McCandless totaled 250.8. They used a combination of biking, running, walking and elliptical machine use to account for their miles total.

Twenty-eight of the 39 participants met the goal of reaching or surpassing the 100-mile goal. They were each awarded prizes.

The 39 participants in the program combined to total 4,691.6 miles.

For more information on the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

