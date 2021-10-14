Naval cadets program at Middle Township High School a family affair

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Sometimes it is all about family. Middle Township High School’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) program welcomed a new class of cadets this September, and two of the newcomers have older siblings in the program.

The DeVico brothers and Grayson sisters have been fascinated with the military for most of their young lives.

Tommy DeVico and Katie Grayson saw how much their older siblings enjoyed the program for the interesting classes, activities and field trips, and overall sense of structure. Both students jumped at the chance to join this year — although they jokingly admitted they weren’t overjoyed about taking orders from their older siblings.

Devon and Tommy DeVico are both eyeing careers that would build on their military training. Devon plans to enlist in the Marines after graduation, while Tommy wants to attend the police academy with an ultimate dream of joining the FBI.

Charlotte and Katie Grayson come from a military family. Their father and grandfather served in the Army and their great-grandfather was in the Navy. The young women have not yet decided whether they will enlist after high school, but both are considering the Coast Guard and the Army.