Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum holds BMX show
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show drew quite the crowd at the Fall New Jersey JP Invasion at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum. Hell on Wheels is a traveling show that has performed at NASCAR events and NFL halftime shows.

— Austin Myers,NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum

