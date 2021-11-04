MTMS Athletes of the Week

Field HockeyThe Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for field hockey is Layla Hagan. Layla is a force to be reckoned with in the midfield. Layla is a fierce competitor and has improved steadily with every game. Her drives at the mid-field position have created many scoring opportunities for our forwards and even other midfielders. Layla drove the ball like a rocket to score the game-winning goal against Dennis Township. She is extremely athletic and can make hard skills look easy when she’s on the field. Layla is a true team player and will be looked upon to help lead the Lady Panthers in her 8th-grade year.

Boys soccer The boys’ soccer athlete of the week are Eben Marroquin, Gavin Marriner, and Brody Wieland.

Eben has done a great job as a substitute for the varsity squad this season. He has played multiple positions and continues to improve. He scored the winning goal, his first of the season, in a 2-0-win vs Millville-Lakeside.

Gavin and Brody have played well all season for the JV team. Both have played in the midfield and as forwards and they have helped create many chances for the team to score. Gavin and Brody both have great attitudes and play with maximum effort all the time.