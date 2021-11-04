MTMS Athletes of the Week

Field HockeyThe Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for field hockey is Layla Hagan. Layla is a force to be reckoned with in the midfield. Layla is a fierce competitor and has improved steadily with every game. Her drives at the mid-field position have created many scoring opportunities for our forwards and even other midfielders. Layla drove the ball like a rocket to score the game-winning goal against Dennis Township. She is extremely athletic and can make hard skills look easy when she’s on the field. Layla is a true team player and will be looked upon to help lead the Lady Panthers in her 8th-grade year.
Boys soccer The boys’ soccer athlete of the week are Eben Marroquin, Gavin Marriner, and Brody Wieland.
Eben has done a great job as a substitute for the varsity squad this season. He has played multiple positions and continues to improve. He scored the winning goal, his first of the season, in a 2-0-win vs Millville-Lakeside.
Gavin and Brody have played well all season for the JV team. Both have played in the midfield and as forwards and they have helped create many chances for the team to score. Gavin and Brody both have great attitudes and play with maximum effort all the time.
Girls soccerThis week’s Athlete of the Week for girls soccer is 7th-grader, Madeline Bernacki. Maddie is one of the three core defenders for the lady panthers this season. She is aggressive, willing to fight for the ball, and makes great defensive plays. Maddie is an excellent and determined student, and is involved in other clubs such as Student Council. All around, Maddie is best described as kind, dependable, and a team-player. We are fortunate to have her on the team and look forward to how she will continue to grow in her 8th grade year.
Cross countryThe boys cross country Athlete of the Week is 7th-grader Champion McNeal. Champion came to the team this season ready and prepared to run. Champion has consistently been in either scoring position or a position to displace runners from the other teams. His personal preparation and efforts in meets are responsible for the team being 6-0 to date for the season.
The girls cross country Athlete of the Week is 6th-grader Beth Delaney. Beth also came fully prepared this season and has been a force for the girls’ half of the team. Beth is also consistently in scoring position or displaces opposing runners. Beth is also a pleasure to watch in practice. Even when having a side stitch, Beth runs with her hands in the air to ease the pain, but at the same time has a big smile on her face. No matter what distance she is running or if we are doing sprints, the smile is always there.