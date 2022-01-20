MTMS Athletes of the Week

WrestlingThe Middle Township Middle School Wrestling team’s first Athlete of the Week goes to a very deserving Bryce Paley. Bryce is participating in his first full season of wrestling, yet watching him on the mat he looks like he’s been doing the sport for years. In the season opener versus Lower Township, after his team lost two straight bouts, Bryce stepped on the mat and created some momentum by getting Middle’s first win for the team by pin. Bryce is the kind of student-athlete that fully commits to what he’s doing. He works extremely hard at practice and makes it clear that he wants to learn how to do things right. In addition, he takes advantage of opportunities to get more time on the mat by wrestling for Middle’s rec program and at private club. As anyone who knows him can tell you, Bryce is a great kid on and off the mat. He always exhibits respect towards others and has high expectations for himself. His standard of excellence transcends from the mat and into the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student athlete, which is why he has earned athlete of the week.
CheerThe MTMS Cheer Athlete of the Week is Haylie Rowlands, an 8th-grader and one of the captains this year. She is an all-around strong asset to the team. She helps with all the choreography and organizing stunts and formations. She is a strong leader and peer role model.
Girls basketballThe MTMS Girls Basketball team would like to recognize Isabel Miller as our Athlete of the Week. Izzy has been a vital part of the team so far this season. Not only is Izzy a great student in the classroom, but she is also a model teammate during practice as well as games. She works hard from the jump ball to the final buzzer and is always willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. It is hard to take her off the court at times.
Boys basketballThe boys’ basketball Athlete of the Week is Adam Bouabbache. Adam played a pivotal role in a close victory over Egg Harbor Township last week. Adam came through with some clutch baskets and big-time rebounds late in the come-from-behind win. Adam sets a good example in practice with his hard work and consistent effort.