MTMS Athletes of the Week

WrestlingThe Middle Township Middle School Wrestling team’s first Athlete of the Week goes to a very deserving Bryce Paley. Bryce is participating in his first full season of wrestling, yet watching him on the mat he looks like he’s been doing the sport for years. In the season opener versus Lower Township, after his team lost two straight bouts, Bryce stepped on the mat and created some momentum by getting Middle’s first win for the team by pin. Bryce is the kind of student-athlete that fully commits to what he’s doing. He works extremely hard at practice and makes it clear that he wants to learn how to do things right. In addition, he takes advantage of opportunities to get more time on the mat by wrestling for Middle’s rec program and at private club. As anyone who knows him can tell you, Bryce is a great kid on and off the mat. He always exhibits respect towards others and has high expectations for himself. His standard of excellence transcends from the mat and into the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student athlete, which is why he has earned athlete of the week.