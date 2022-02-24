MTMS Athletes of the Week

Girls basketball The MTMS girls basketball team would like to recognize seventh grader Valentina Rowell as its Athlete of the Week for week 5. New to the team this year, Tina has been a great addition to the group. She takes instruction very well and applies any corrections or pointers given to her by coaches. Tina works hard in every practice and every game. She contributes very important minutes in most contests, bringing a spark off the bench to the back end of most quarters. Tina is a great teammate and is well liked by the MTMS faculty and staff. She is never without a smile and motivates everyone around her to “be better.” Keep up the great work T!

WrestlingThis week’s Athlete of the Week for Wrestling goes to 8th-grade heavyweight Nathaniel McCrone. This is Nathaniel’s first season competing in the sport, and there is no doubt that he has found his calling. In Middle’s first match of the season against RMT, Nathaniel was thrown right into the fire getting two matches. Like most people who are new to the sport, Nathaniel lost those two matches. However, and much more importantly, unlike many others, Nate walked off the mat both times with a completely positive attitude, looking forward to the next opportunities. Since then, Nathaniel worked tremendously hard, showing up to every single practice, and he has won 3 straight victories since the RMT match (he is now 3-2). What is most impressive about Nathaniel, however, is how amazing of a person he is. He truly has a huge heart for his teammates, his coaches, and his opponents! There are not enough words to describe how awesome a human being Nathaniel is, and how he is able to be this way while competing in a sport that can be brutal at times and requires one to impose their will on their opponent, is not only remarkable but sets a major example for others. Several opposing coaches and referees have also noticed this from Nathaniel and were very pleased and relieved to see a true competitor with such a great soul. Nathaniel is a warrior who lives by “the code,” principles that he lives by and applies to everything he does in body and spirit. Good luck to Nathaniel on his last 2 matches of the season, and look forward to his successes in the future for whatever he puts his mind to, and the impact he has on his team and community. Congrats, Nate!