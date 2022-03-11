MTMS Athletes of the Week

Boys basketballThe Middle Township Middle School boys basketball Athlete of the Week is 7th-grader Tommy Yarson. Tommy was new to the team this year, transferring in over the summer. Tommy made an immediate impact on the squad with his ball handling skills and calm demeanor. Tommy hit several clutch 3-pointers during the season and served as the team’s sixth-man for most of the season providing a spark off the bench.

WrestlingThe final Athlete of the Week for the Panthers Wrestling squad goes to 7th grade captain RJ Garden. RJ had a fantastic season, finishing with a 6-2 record. Five of RJ’s matches resulted in a fall, which was 6 points each for his team. RJ is an incredible athlete and has made huge improvements throughout the season. He made almost every single practice, showed his support to the high school team, and also took advantage of opportunities to get better through the rec program and weekend tournaments. RJ is an amazing competitor, and he will be an integral part of the future success of the program. Not only is RJ a great wrestler, but he is a great leader. He is vocal in the room and at matches and pulls everyone together with a tremendously positive attitude. His teammates are lucky to have him as a captain, let alone the fact that he will have another year at MTMS as a leader. RJ also finds a way to win in the classroom and is passing all of his classes. He is incredibly focused and does not let anything get in the way of his success. Congratulations to RJ Garden on an awesome season, and look forward to seeing him pull his teammates together and take advantage of opportunities in the off-season to jump to new levels.

CheerThe Athlete of the Week goes to Mia Rodriguez. Mia is a seventh-grader and in her second year cheering for MTMS. She has been a huge gain for us in both stunting and more importantly choreography. She came in as a 6th grader ready to take control sharing her moves and eight counts. She’s matured into such a sweet girl and I’m very happy to have her on the cheer squad!

Girls basketballThe Middle School girls basketball team would like to recognize sixth grader Hannah O’Neal as our athlete of the week. Hannah is not only a model teammate, she is also a great student who is well liked by her peers and staff members at MTMS. She works hard every day at practice, takes instruction and applies it to her game and never lets up. She has a mean game face and truly loves the game of basketball. Whenever she made it into a contest, she always took full advantage of the time she had on the court. It is always tough to come into the season as an underclassman and make a mark on the team. Hannah has definitely done that and more. The coaching staff is super excited to see what she has in store for the rest of her basketball career at Middle!