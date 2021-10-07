MTMS Athletes of the Week

Field jockey — Allie Brady has been named the Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for field hockey. Allie Brady is a team captain for the Panthers this season and is an excellent role model for her peers. Allie has the ability to create offensive opportunities for herself and others and often dishes the ball. Her unselfish play is a mark of a true team leader. Allie is extremely supportive of her teammates and is a joy to coach. Allie also scored the winning goal against Teitelman and helped get the Panthers off to an undefeated start. Allie also is a member of NJHS and the Panthers Softball team.

Boys cross country — The boys cross-country athlete of the week is Rey Cruz-Bruno. Rey is a first-year 6th grade runner. Rey also came to practice on day one ready to race and train. Rey has attended every practice so far this year and is prepared to race. During training runs Rey runs at his own pace even if that means the occasional solitary run . Rey leads by quiet example also, letting his running do the talking for him. We look forward to watching Rey as he progresses through the season and are excited to see what the future holds for Rey in Middle Township Cross Country.