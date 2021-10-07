MTMS Athletes of the Week

Field jockey — Allie Brady has been named the Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for field hockey. Allie Brady is a team captain for the Panthers this season and is an excellent role model for her peers. Allie has the ability to create offensive opportunities for herself and others and often dishes the ball. Her unselfish play is a mark of a true team leader. Allie is extremely supportive of her teammates and is a joy to coach. Allie also scored the winning goal against Teitelman and helped get the Panthers off to an undefeated start. Allie also is a member of NJHS and the Panthers Softball team.
Boys cross country — The boys cross-country athlete of the week is Rey Cruz-Bruno. Rey is a first-year 6th grade runner. Rey also came to practice on day one ready to race and train. Rey has attended every practice so far this year and is prepared to race. During training runs Rey runs at his own pace even if that means the occasional solitary run . Rey leads by quiet example also, letting his running do the talking for him. We look forward to watching Rey as he progresses through the season and are excited to see what the future holds for Rey in Middle Township Cross Country.
Girls cross country — The girls' cross-country athlete of the week is Olivia Orton. Olivia is an 8th grade team member who has been a stellar member of the team since her 6th grade year. Olivia came to the team this already running over 2 miles. She quickly established herself as one of the strongest runners for the team. Olivia leads by quiet example. She comes to practice and runs at the front of the pack, quietly does everything that is asked of her and more, then lets her running do the talking for her; showing nothing but a smile. We're looking forward to watching Olivia as she transitions over to the high school next year.
Girls soccer — Riley Odom is this week's athlete of the week for the girls' soccer team. As an eighth grader and a captain, Riley brings a wealth of experience and leadership to middle's young squad. She is also a complete player who is an important ingredient to middle's ability to control the field. All of these qualities make her a bright prospect for the high school team next year. Riley, more importantly, is an excellent student who is highly regarded by her teachers and her peers. Her willingness to help anyone in any way possible sets a wonderful example for everyone.
Boys soccer — Lucas Scheeler and Gavin Hirsch are the boys' soccer athletes of the week. Lucas has had a great start to the season and, as an 8th grade captain, continues to work hard and show good leadership. In a 2-0 win vs Lakeside, he scored a goal and assisted on the other. Versus Alder, Lucas scored the only Panther goal in a 4-1 defeat and created multiple chances for the team. As a 7th grader, Gavin has had an immediate impact on the team. His play in the midfield has been a vital part of the team's success. Versus Lakeside, Gavin had a great assist for the first goal of the game. He also assisted on the lone goal versus Alder. Both Lucas and Gavin have good attitudes and work ethic and will continue to be a huge part of the team moving forward.