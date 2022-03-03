MTMS Athletes of the Week

CheerThe Middle Township Middle School Cheer Team Athlete of the Week goes to Beth Holt. Beth is in her second-year cheering for MTMS. She is a go getter and the sky is the limit for this kid! Beth is dedicated and makes cheer a priority. She goes the extra mile helping with ideas. She keeps growing as the year progresses. Go Beth!
WrestlingThe MTMS Wrestling Athlete of the Week is 7th-grader Benjamin Banks. This is Ben’s first season as a wrestler, and he joined upon request with barely a twist of the arm. He is a gamer, and it was noticed by Coach Connor immediately in the fall while Ben was on the cross country team. Ben came into the sport in fantastic shape, as well as with some combative experience in karate. This being said, Ben learned very quickly that there are many differences between karate and wrestling. Because of this, he has had to re-train his mind and body. What Ben did bring into the room immediately is an amazing work ethic and hunger for knowledge. He gives it his all every single practice and takes advantage of every single opportunity to get better. Since the wrestling team has a giant hole this year from 80-100 pounds, Ben also gives up 30 pounds at practice on the regular. Most people would be discouraged by this, but Ben embraces it as a blessing in disguise and it makes him tougher, stronger and better every single day. Ben does not back down from any challenge that comes his way. In fact, when we wrestled Ocean City, the head coach asked if Ben would be okay with getting 3 matches. This is a lot to ask from anyone, let alone a first-year wrestler, but because Ben is not your typical competitor he was very excited by this, seeing it as a guaranteed opportunity to get better. Ben made a very wise decision. He dropped the first two of those matches, made some adjustments, and won the third match by pin. Since that moment, Ben got his hand raised three more times. Ben’s drive is unmatched by most people Coach Connor has come across and he is proving to be a major asset to the team. He has a tremendously positive attitude and there is no doubt he will take advantage of off-season opportunities to jump levels and be ready to really shine next season in 8th grade. The wrestling team has two more matches on the season, and don’t be surprised if Ben gets 5 more matches out of them. Regardless of the outcome, you can expect Ben to walk off the mat with composure and use it as fuel for his many matches to come in a Panthers uniform.
Girls basketballThe MTMS Girls Basketball team would like to recognize eighth-grader Sarah Farrow for our Athlete of the Week. Sarah was a starting player as a 6th grader in 2020 and took a year off during our hybrid COVID year. She came back this season as an 8th grader ready to play. She worked her way into a starting position again and has scored in all but one game this season. Sarah has not only grown as a player, she has grown as a student and a teammate. One area that we have worked with Sarah on this season were her reactions to situations and body language. She has improved immensely, becoming one of the most encouraging players on the team. She cheers on her teammates when she is on the bench and does well reacting to what happens in games. We wish Sarah all the best as she transitions to the high school next year and hope to see her on the court for the Panthers again! Go Sarah!
Boys basketballThe MTMS Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week is 8th-grader Kai’Hem Atkinson. Kai’Hem has been a starter all season and has come through with several clutch 3-pointers throughout the year. Kai’Hem also came up huge on the defensive end of the floor on several occasions. We look forward to seeing Kai’Hem develop within the Panther Basketball Program.