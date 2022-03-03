MTMS Athletes of the Week

WrestlingThe MTMS Wrestling Athlete of the Week is 7th-grader Benjamin Banks. This is Ben’s first season as a wrestler, and he joined upon request with barely a twist of the arm. He is a gamer, and it was noticed by Coach Connor immediately in the fall while Ben was on the cross country team. Ben came into the sport in fantastic shape, as well as with some combative experience in karate. This being said, Ben learned very quickly that there are many differences between karate and wrestling. Because of this, he has had to re-train his mind and body. What Ben did bring into the room immediately is an amazing work ethic and hunger for knowledge. He gives it his all every single practice and takes advantage of every single opportunity to get better. Since the wrestling team has a giant hole this year from 80-100 pounds, Ben also gives up 30 pounds at practice on the regular. Most people would be discouraged by this, but Ben embraces it as a blessing in disguise and it makes him tougher, stronger and better every single day. Ben does not back down from any challenge that comes his way. In fact, when we wrestled Ocean City, the head coach asked if Ben would be okay with getting 3 matches. This is a lot to ask from anyone, let alone a first-year wrestler, but because Ben is not your typical competitor he was very excited by this, seeing it as a guaranteed opportunity to get better. Ben made a very wise decision. He dropped the first two of those matches, made some adjustments, and won the third match by pin. Since that moment, Ben got his hand raised three more times. Ben’s drive is unmatched by most people Coach Connor has come across and he is proving to be a major asset to the team. He has a tremendously positive attitude and there is no doubt he will take advantage of off-season opportunities to jump levels and be ready to really shine next season in 8th grade. The wrestling team has two more matches on the season, and don’t be surprised if Ben gets 5 more matches out of them. Regardless of the outcome, you can expect Ben to walk off the mat with composure and use it as fuel for his many matches to come in a Panthers uniform.