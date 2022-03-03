MTMS Artists of the Week

DramaThis week’s Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week for Drama is Banning Gaines. A 6th grader, Banning brings incredible energy to the cast of “The Lion King, Jr.,” both in his role as a Hyena, and also as the understudy for Young Simba. He is dedicated in rehearsals, listens well, learns his lines, knows his cues, and is a good role model for his fellow cast members. He is an enthusiastic dancer and demonstrates his singing chops both during rehearsals and after. Banning is an excellent performer, a valued member of our cast, and an entertaining actor to watch in “The Lion King.”

ChoirGenevieve is a 7th grade alto who is a solid rock in her section every day. She is a strong singer who lets others take the lead while she is pitch perfect, keeping the essential alto part there at all times. Genevieve sings to help take her worries away and to have fun. She looks forward to participating in choir through Middle School and High School. Congratulations to Genevieve on being named the MTMS Choir Artist of the Week.

BandThis week’s band artist of the week is Harry Clark. Harry is a 6th grader with the band and has been playing the drums since elementary school. He plays mostly snare drum with the group and always does a great job of helping other percussionists around him. Harry shows up to band every morning and works hard to improve. Keep up the great work and keep on drumming.