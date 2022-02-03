MTMS Artists of the Week

ChoirNatalie Richardson is the Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week for Choir. Natalie is a powerhouse alto who leaders her section every day, both with her strong singing and her passion for music. She is a team player who wants the choir to sing at our best. Her other activities include cheer, step team and drama club. Natalie aspires to one day perform on Broadway.

Drama ClubMadeline Bernacki is this week’s Artist of the Week for Drama. Maddie is a dedicated member of the cast of The Lion King Jr., and always gives her full attention during rehearsals. She shows up ready to work and helps keep her fellow cast members on track with choreography and lines in her part as a lioness. Maddie’s positive attitude, creativity and effort, along with her performance skill and experience, will help make our April performance a show you won’t want to miss.

Dance/Step TeamThe Middle Township Middle School Dance/Step Team Artist of the Week is Zaina Vahora. Zaina is a 6th-grader and new to the team this year. She does her best to attend every practice. In addition to being a great dancer, she is very committed to the team. Zaina’s work ethic and attention to detail is the reason she is highlighted this week.