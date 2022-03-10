 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township Middle School Artists of the Week

MTMS Artists of the Week

  • 0

ChoirJade Grace is a strong singer and always brings a smile and good vibes to the choir room. She is our choir’s one and only female baritone. She enjoys Girl Scouts, Student Council, and volunteering at the library in her spare time. She has been singing since she was two and choir gives her an opportunity to enjoy singing with others. Jade hopes to continue her choir career in high school and wants to start a band with some friends. Congratulations to Jade on being named the Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week!

DramaNatalie Richardson, aka Maxx, is this week’s Artist of the Week for drama. Maxx is a bright light and a talented singer and dancer, and brings her exuberant style to every rehearsal. She is a busy sixth grader with energy to spare, and her warm nature and enthusiasm help create a positive creative environment for the rest of the cast. Come see Maxx as young Simba in The Lion King Jr. on April 1 and 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MTMS Artists of the Week

MTMS Artists of the Week

DramaThis week’s Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week for Drama is Banning Gaines. A 6th grader, Banning brings incredible energy …

MTMS Artists of the Week

Dance/step teamMiddle Township Middle School Dance/Step Team Artist of the Week is Iyanna Reagan. Iyanna is an eighth-grade student. Iyanna ha…

MTMS Athletes of the Week

CheerThe Middle Township Middle School Cheer Team Athlete of the Week goes to Beth Holt. Beth is in her second-year cheering for MTMS. She is …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News