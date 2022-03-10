MTMS Artists of the Week

ChoirJade Grace is a strong singer and always brings a smile and good vibes to the choir room. She is our choir’s one and only female baritone. She enjoys Girl Scouts, Student Council, and volunteering at the library in her spare time. She has been singing since she was two and choir gives her an opportunity to enjoy singing with others. Jade hopes to continue her choir career in high school and wants to start a band with some friends. Congratulations to Jade on being named the Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week!
DramaNatalie Richardson, aka Maxx, is this week’s Artist of the Week for drama. Maxx is a bright light and a talented singer and dancer, and brings her exuberant style to every rehearsal. She is a busy sixth grader with energy to spare, and her warm nature and enthusiasm help create a positive creative environment for the rest of the cast. Come see Maxx as young Simba in The Lion King Jr. on April 1 and 2.