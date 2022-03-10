MTMS Artists of the Week

ChoirJade Grace is a strong singer and always brings a smile and good vibes to the choir room. She is our choir’s one and only female baritone. She enjoys Girl Scouts, Student Council, and volunteering at the library in her spare time. She has been singing since she was two and choir gives her an opportunity to enjoy singing with others. Jade hopes to continue her choir career in high school and wants to start a band with some friends. Congratulations to Jade on being named the Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week!