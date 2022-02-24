MTMS Artists of the Week

Dance/step teamMiddle Township Middle School Dance/Step Team Artist of the Week is Iyanna Reagan. Iyanna is an eighth-grade student. Iyanna has been a dedicated member of the dance/step team for several years. She is always respectful and kind. She makes every member of the team feel welcome.

ChoirThe Artist of the Week for the MTMS Choir is Mia Rodriguez. Mia is a seventh-grade soprano who keeps her section together and the whole choir focused on our goals. She is a natural leader who shares her talents and leadership skills in cheer and cross-country as well as choir. She recently sang the national anthem for a Middle Recreation Department wrestling match and hopes to continue to have these types of opportunities in the future. She looks forward to participating in school and community musicals and choirs as she sets her sights for one day performing on Broadway. Congratulations to Mia on being named the MTMS Choir Artist of the Week!

BandOwen Ellis has been named the MTMS Band Artist of the Week. Owen is a 6th grader in the band and is one of two French horn players in the group. Owen originally started on trumpet and took the brave leap this year to the French horn. The French horn is a notoriously difficult instrument to learn, and Owen has been doing a phenomenal job! He always has a positive attitude and works hard to improve his skills every day.