MRHS Band Booster Chili Cookoff turns up the heat

LINWOOD — The crowd was full of beans at Mainland Regional High School — along with peppers, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes — at the Band Boosters chili cookoff. There were 12 chili chefs trying to impress the taste buds of the judges and the crowd with their best version of chili, a classic fall comfort food.

Organized by Band Boosters board of directors Jennifer Rowe, Lisa Spector, Catherine Georges and Karen Leonard, the chili cookoff was a fundraiser for the Mainland Marching Band’s activities. The event was also a fun evening for friends and family to spend some time taste-testing and rooting for their favorite chili.

Acting as the judges and lending their discerning palettes to the chili cookoff were the mayors of all three Mainland sending communities, Jack Glasser of Somers Point, Darren Matik of Linwood and Erland Chau of Northfield.

Band members did their best to try all the entries so they could offer they opinion and vote for the crowd favorite. Seated at one table, Katie Leonard, Kinsley Smith and Gillian Lovett were in agreement that a spicy but mild beef chili was their favorite, and Audrey Seals put in her vote for the lone chicken chili offered.