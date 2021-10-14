MRHS Band Booster Chili Cookoff turns up the heat

LINWOOD — The crowd was full of beans at Mainland Regional High School — along with peppers, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes — at the Band Boosters chili cookoff. There were 12 chili chefs trying to impress the taste buds of the judges and the crowd with their best version of chili, a classic fall comfort food.
Organized by Band Boosters board of directors Jennifer Rowe, Lisa Spector, Catherine Georges and Karen Leonard, the chili cookoff was a fundraiser for the Mainland Marching Band’s activities. The event was also a fun evening for friends and family to spend some time taste-testing and rooting for their favorite chili.
Acting as the judges and lending their discerning palettes to the chili cookoff were the mayors of all three Mainland sending communities, Jack Glasser of Somers Point, Darren Matik of Linwood and Erland Chau of Northfield.
Band members did their best to try all the entries so they could offer they opinion and vote for the crowd favorite. Seated at one table, Katie Leonard, Kinsley Smith and Gillian Lovett were in agreement that a spicy but mild beef chili was their favorite, and Audrey Seals put in her vote for the lone chicken chili offered.
In the end, the judges had to make some tough choices but chose Laurie Price as the winner entry. She made a medium spicy chili with ground beef that was very good, not too hot but still packed a little heat. Second place went to Marten Rubenfine, and Tim Daggit took third.
Laurie Price’s First Place Chili Recipe
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
6 strips of bacon, good quality, chopped
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) fire roasted diced tomatoes with juice
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 large red onion chopped
1 red bell pepper seeded and chopped
1 Jalapeño seeded and minced *optional
2 cups beef stock
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon minced garlic
For garnish
Sour Cream
Cilantro
Cheese, shredded
Instructions
Turn your instant pot to sauté and add the bacon.
1. Cook until crisp, stirring often to cook evenly.
2. Remove the bacon to a paper towel lined plate.
3. Add the onions and peppers and cook until tender.
4. Add the meat and cook until browned.
5. Drain off any excess grease (tilt the pot and use a large spoon to strain).
6. Add all of the remaining ingredients and 3/4 of the bacon and stir to combine.
7. Turn the instant pot to chili (if you don’t have a “chili” setting, use the “manual” setting) and cook for 18-20 minutes*. Allow pressure to release for 10-15 minutes or quick release with the vent.
8. Serve with limes, sour cream, cheese and a little bacon!
Notes
For the stove: Cook everything in the pot just like you do for the instant pot and then allow to simmer on low heat for 3 hours. For the slow cooker: Cook the bacon and set aside on a plate. Cook the onion and peppers and set aside on another plate. Drain any excess grease and add the meat, cooking until browned. Add everything into the pot, leaving out a little bacon for garnish and cook on low for 5-6 hours or on high for 3 hours.
*Most batches will be done after 18 minutes, however we’ve had a few times when the flavor just wasn’t there yet, so feel free to pressure cook a little longer for more flavor or if your beans are not as tender as you’d like. To freeze, cool the chili completely. Place in a large Ziploc bag or FoodSaver, removing all air and freeze by lying flat for up to two months.