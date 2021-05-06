Morey's Piers currently hiring for various seasonal positions

The Wildwoods — Job seekers, job hunters, job chasers! Are you on the lookout for good pays, sun rays, and beach days? Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildwood, is offering seasonal employees up to $15 an hour, along with additional perks including free use of the amusement rides and water parks, discounted passes for friends and family, discounts on food and beverage, and more.

"Many local officials and community leaders are predicting a strong start to the 2021 tourism season," said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources. "And while that's great news, it will be important for us to meet our hiring needs this summer so we can provide guests with the level of service they have come to expect when visiting our premier seaside amusement park."

Morey's Piers has been actively hiring since February and still has employment opportunities in various departments, including Ride Operations, Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Games Operator, Servers, Bartenders, Admissions, and more. Positions may last through the fall, with the greatest number of jobs available during the summer months.

Morey's Piers fills many of their 1500 seasonal positions with local college/high school students, teachers, and retirees who live and work in the Wildwoods each summer.