Morey’s Piers presents Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament

Morey’s Piers is a proud sponsor of the Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament taking place on the Wildwoods’ award-winning beaches Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. This awesome summer beach event features five vs. five beach flag football for boys and girls 5–17 years old and adults.

Each team will receive 10 multi-day passes valid for the weekend at Morey’s Piers Amusements and Water Parks as part of their registration fee. Passes are good for admission to both Raging Waters and Ocean Oasis Water Parks, as well as all three Morey’s Piers amusement piers (Mariner’s, Adventure and Surfside Piers). Teams will also get two bonus days on Friday, July 9 and Monday, July 12 to enjoy the rides and water parks.