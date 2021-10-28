 Skip to main content
Montreal Beach Resort’s ‘Doggie Dip at the Pool’ fundraiser raises $1,000 for Animal Outreach of Cape May County
CAPE MAY – The Montreal Beach Resort’s third annual ‘Doggie Dip at the Pool’ had everyone’s tail wagging on Oct. 16, raising $1,000 for Animal Outreach of Cape May County.

The $10 donation fee per pet quickly added up as more than 50 pups of all breeds swam and splashed to their hearts’ content throughout the day. Treats were happily devoured by the hungry guests of honor and proud dog owners enjoyed food and drink specials at Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille.

Doggie donations totaled $920, and hotel/restaurant owners the Hirsch Family rounded up the total donation to Animal Outreach to $1,000.

Animal Outreach of Cape May County provides shelter, love, and care for unwanted, abused and abandoned animals. Animal Outreach is a no-kill rescue that strongly endorses spay and neuter programs with a commitment to educating the community in responsible pet ownership.

