Miniature golf and clamshell pitching events to benefit Avalon Historical Society
Miniature golf and clamshell pitching events to benefit Avalon Historical Society

The Fourth Annual Miniature Golf Family Fun benefit for the Avalon Historical Society is being planned for Thursday, July 8, at Go Fish Golf Course, 2418 Dune Drive, Avalon, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required, guests can pay upon entry. Children will receive a Go Fish cap or a museum T-shirt. The Historical Society thanks Go Fish for providing their facility for our use.

The Historical Society will also revive an Avalon Classic, the clamshell pitching contest.

In the 1930s, 40s and 50s, clamshell games were played on the beaches of Avalon, along with quoits and horseshoes. The Society is presenting its 10th annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition on July 17 on the 30th Street Avalon beach. Registration for singles and doubles competition is at 8:30 a.m. with games beginning at 9 a.m. Entry fee of $10 each entitles you to a cooler bag.

Trophies are awarded for singles and doubles competition. Only shells provided by the Historical Society will be used. Further information, contact the History Center at 609-967-0090.

