Middle Township will receive $171,325 grant to offset COVID-19 expenses

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township was approved for $171,325 in emergency funding to reimburse some expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs awarded the township the full amount for which it had applied. Some COVID-related expenses from March through December are eligible for reimbursement through the DCA’s Local Government Emergency Fund.

“This is great news for our taxpayers and great work by our CFO and Grants Office,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “The township will continue to diligently pursue all funds available to alleviate the real financial burdens imposed as we work to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chief Financial Officer Susan Quinones was responsible for certifying that the items included in the grant application were eligible for reimbursement.

The DCA is distributing the funds through an allocation of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to counties and municipalities that were not eligible to receive relief money directly from the federal government.