Middle Township Weekly Crime Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Darnell L. Riley, 21, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Hotaling on an Active Warrant.
Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement Officer.
William J. Atkinson, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS and Under the Influence of CDS.
Isaiah G. Gray, 21, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.
Carmen C. Bonanno, 59, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.
John B. Zagiel III, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.
Ralph J. Otto, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Corporal Hagan and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
Jaclyn F. Flannery, 31, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher Bailey, 41, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Dominic A. Catarcio, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 19th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Defiant Trespassing, Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Heather Drabic, 32, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
