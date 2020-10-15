Middle Township Weekly Crime Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Darnell L. Riley, 21, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Hotaling on an Active Warrant.

Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement Officer.

William J. Atkinson, 37, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of CDS and Under the Influence of CDS.

Isaiah G. Gray, 21, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.

Carmen C. Bonanno, 59, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.

John B. Zagiel III, 33, from Erma, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.