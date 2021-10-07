Middle Township senior center director receives 2021 Women of Wonder Award

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Those who work with Marilyn Miller already know the Middle Township senior center director is something special. Now there is official confirmation: Miller is one of three recipients of the 2021 Women of Wonder awards, sponsored by the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation and the Cape May County Women’s Commission.
The award recognizes influential women in Cape May County for their “outstanding and selfless dedication to helping others reach their full potential.”
Miller and the other winners will be honored at a Nov. 10 luncheon at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. The event will raise funds to help at-risk high school students attend Atlantic Cape Community College. The luncheon also will honor retired Marine sergeant Doris “Doie” Barnes, who turned 100 on July 30.
The other Women of Wonder award recipients are Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Chase Jackson, executive director of the Ocean City Arts Center.
As the director of the Samuel S. De Vico Senior Center in Middle Township, Miller coordinates activities and events for 200 members. She began working at the center as an activities coordinator in 2005. She was employed in health care settings at Cape Regional Medical Center and Crest Medical in Wildwood Crest before joining the Senior Center.
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said Miller’s dedication inspired him to nominate her for a Women of Wonder award. He kept the nomination a surprise, and Miller only found out about it after she won.
“I have spoken with a number of Senior Center members, and each one of them believes Marilyn is extraordinary, always putting the needs of others first and treating them like family,” Donohue said.
But Donohue noted that it was during the pandemic that Miller provided the most vital of services to seniors — staying in touch. In the early days of New Jersey’s stay-at-home order, Miller offered regular telephone calls from Senior Center Advisory Board members and volunteers to seniors, ensuring they had access to food and supplies, along with friendly human contact.
“This was a godsend during a time of isolation, particularly for seniors who live alone,” said Donohue.
Months into the state-mandated closure of the senior center, Miller found a way to safely offer classes in the facility’s parking lot – everything from Zumba and Tai Chi to an outdoor painting class. She also has helped seniors make COVID vaccine appointments.
The township presented Miller with a “Middle Matters” Award in March 2021 for her extra efforts to support seniors during the pandemic.
With the senior center reopened, Miller is back to providing members with activities such as lunch and a movie, line dancing, computer games, bingo, and more. Under her leadership, wellness has become a focus at the Senior Center. She coordinates exercise classes including yoga, chair cardio and Zumba, and the center offers blood pressure screenings.
Miller said she is delighted to receive acknowledgment for work that she considers so important.
“I was raised to respect older people, and to appreciate their knowledge and the experiences and stories they are so willing to share. They are a living history, and I am so happy to be able to work with them.”