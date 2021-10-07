Middle Township senior center director receives 2021 Women of Wonder Award

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said Miller’s dedication inspired him to nominate her for a Women of Wonder award. He kept the nomination a surprise, and Miller only found out about it after she won.

“I have spoken with a number of Senior Center members, and each one of them believes Marilyn is extraordinary, always putting the needs of others first and treating them like family,” Donohue said.

But Donohue noted that it was during the pandemic that Miller provided the most vital of services to seniors — staying in touch. In the early days of New Jersey’s stay-at-home order, Miller offered regular telephone calls from Senior Center Advisory Board members and volunteers to seniors, ensuring they had access to food and supplies, along with friendly human contact.

“This was a godsend during a time of isolation, particularly for seniors who live alone,” said Donohue.

Months into the state-mandated closure of the senior center, Miller found a way to safely offer classes in the facility’s parking lot – everything from Zumba and Tai Chi to an outdoor painting class. She also has helped seniors make COVID vaccine appointments.

The township presented Miller with a “Middle Matters” Award in March 2021 for her extra efforts to support seniors during the pandemic.