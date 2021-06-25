Middle Township’s De Vico Senior Center to reopen for indoor programs

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Now that COVID restrictions have lifted, Middle Township residents are ready to get back to normal. Businesses are open, restaurants are serving, sports are in full swing, and indoor recreational activities are about to join the mix.

The Samuel De Vico Senior Center on West Romney Place in Cape May Court House has been offering outdoor-only activities since last fall. But that’s about to change. On Tuesday, July 6, the senior center will host a “Welcome Back” event from noon to 2 p.m. Members, community, and friends are invited to stop in and meet with members of the Senior Advisory Board, Mayor Tim Donohue, and Committeeman Jim Norris. Refreshments and takeaways will be provided.

This event also marks the relaunch of the center’s full schedule of events and activities, including chair yoga, Zumba, Cardio Sit & Fit, line dancing, tai chi, and Move & Groove. More leisurely activities such as card games, art classes, Bingo, and health and wellness presentations are also returning. Printed monthly schedules will be available as well as signup sheets for any upcoming events requiring pre-registration. Annual memberships are available for $6.