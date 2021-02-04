MIddle Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shawn C. Winter, 50, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 7 by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Alea A. Davis, 37, of Burleigh, was arrested Dec. 8 by Detective Saettler and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey B. Gibson, 46, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 10 by Patrolman Martindale and charged with possession of weapons for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of weapons.

Theresa Wyatt, 60, of Burleigh, was arrested Dec. 11 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of CDS.

Katrina M. Fabio, 30, of Del Haven, was arrested Dec. 11 by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.

David J. Lowery, 36, of Somers Point, was arrested Dec. 12 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with DWI.