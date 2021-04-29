Middle Township police blotter

Jennie Martinez, 44, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Breana L. James, 27, of Ocean View, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Oscar A. Miranda-Perez, 32, of Frederick, MD was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.
Aaron D. Logan, 51, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.
Keith F. Richardson, 29, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.
Michael J. Labenz, 38, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.
Richelle L. Caprioni, 29, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Carilyn Sierra-Gonzalez, 31, of North Cape May, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Theft.
Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, of CMCH, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Jacob J. Rinier, 30, of Del Haven, was arrested Jan. 9 on an active warrant.
Jahkime Blake, 31, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Shoplifting.
Danielle Hanahan, 50, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with Shoplifting.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Loretta Neff, 45, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony Johnson, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Kevin Dallin, 51, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
William E. Weidman, 46, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 14 on an Active Warrant.
Thomas J. Furey, 36, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with Theft.
Alicia C. Blackburne, 32, of Ocean View, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Shoplifting.
Holly M. Dees, 39, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 24 on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting
Justin J. Stanfield, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Byron M. Phillips, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Andrew Mendez, 40, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jasmine G. Langford, 27, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Richard J. Allen, 37, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
Angela D. Butterworth, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Defiant Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Paul E. Koscinski, 20, of Green Creek, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Victor Rodriguez, 41, of Bridgeton, was arrested on Jan. 31 on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.