 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township police blotter
0 comments

Middle Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jennie Martinez, 44, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Breana L. James, 27, of Ocean View, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Oscar A. Miranda-Perez, 32, of Frederick, MD was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.

Aaron D. Logan, 51, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.

Keith F. Richardson, 29, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.

Michael J. Labenz, 38, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Shoplifting.

Richelle L. Caprioni, 29, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Carilyn Sierra-Gonzalez, 31, of North Cape May, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with Theft.

Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, of CMCH, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Jacob J. Rinier, 30, of Del Haven, was arrested Jan. 9 on an active warrant.

Jahkime Blake, 31, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Shoplifting.

Danielle Hanahan, 50, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with Shoplifting.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Loretta Neff, 45, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Anthony Johnson, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Kevin Dallin, 51, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

William E. Weidman, 46, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 14 on an Active Warrant.

Thomas J. Furey, 36, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with Theft.

Alicia C. Blackburne, 32, of Ocean View, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Shoplifting.

Holly M. Dees, 39, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 24 on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting

Justin J. Stanfield, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Byron M. Phillips, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.

Andrew Mendez, 40, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jasmine G. Langford, 27, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Richard J. Allen, 37, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.

Angela D. Butterworth, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Defiant Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

Paul E. Koscinski, 20, of Green Creek, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Victor Rodriguez, 41, of Bridgeton, was arrested on Jan. 31 on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Middle Township

Keep Wildwood clean

WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Byron expressed his gratitude to the Wildwood High School ECO Club for their participation in the Wildwood Public Works …

Middle Township

Avalon beach tags

Avalon — The Avalon Borough Council approved a new agreement to partner with the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center for …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News