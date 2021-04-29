Middle Township police blotter

Holly M. Dees, 39, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 24 on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting

Justin J. Stanfield, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Byron M. Phillips, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.

Andrew Mendez, 40, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jasmine G. Langford, 27, of Burleigh, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Richard J. Allen, 37, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.

Angela D. Butterworth, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Defiant Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

Paul E. Koscinski, 20, of Green Creek, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.