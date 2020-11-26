 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township Police Blotter
0 comments

Middle Township Police Blotter

  • 0

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Vincent Cannizzaro, 58, of Collingswood, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with shoplifting.

Cheryl A. Sturgeon, 39, of Villas, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Kenneth A. Wright, 53, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

James Allen, 65, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Ted D. Wilson, 39, of Villas, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with DWI.

Steven A. Mounts, 41, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with DWI.

Khamal R. Smith,28, of Whitesboro, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with eluding and endangering the welfare of children.

Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of children.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News