Middle Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Vincent Cannizzaro, 58, of Collingswood, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with shoplifting.

Cheryl A. Sturgeon, 39, of Villas, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Kenneth A. Wright, 53, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

James Allen, 65, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Ted D. Wilson, 39, of Villas, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with DWI.

Steven A. Mounts, 41, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with DWI.

Khamal R. Smith,28, of Whitesboro, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with eluding and endangering the welfare of children.

Alexis V. Loefflad, 21, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of children.