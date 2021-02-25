Middle Township Middle School students tour new Harriet Tubman Museum virtually

Cape May Court House — As part of their Black History Month studies, more than 90 seventh-graders from Middle Township Middle School visited a local spot dedicated to one of the most important Black history figures of all.

The virtual tour of the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May was a special opportunity for the students, who were able to see the exhibits before the general public.

The pandemic delayed the museum’s opening, which is now set for this summer. Governor Murphy helped celebrate the museum’s completion during the Harriet Tubman Emancipation Day Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in September.

Virtually guided by former Middle Township teacher and Superintendent of Woodbine Schools Lynda Towns, students learned about African culture and Black history in Cape May. The tour also covered the history of slavery in New Jersey and Harriet Tubman’s profound impact during that time, including her time spent in Cape May.

Tubman was the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad, guiding more than 300 slaves to freedom. According to the museum’s website, Tubman lived and worked in Cape May in the early 1850s. The money she earned working as a cook or in hotels funded her legendary rescue trips.