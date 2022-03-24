Middle Township Artists of the Week

Drama

The Middle Township Middle School Artist of the Week is Sydney Carlson. Sydney is Sarabi in The Lion King Jr., a graceful and powerful lioness. She leads by example, dancing and singing with enthusiasm, always respectful and focused on the task at hand. She is reliable with choreography and vocals and her strong voice helps lead when others forget their parts. Her stage presence and professionalism make her an all around strong performer, and we are lucky to have her in our cast.

Choir

Mya Magaziner is a 7th grader who leads our soprano section with her musical knowledge and strong voice. She is helps her section stay on their part and in tune with the rest of the choir everyday. Mya make sure all sopranos feel included and welcome in their section. Outside of choir Mya keeps busy with jujitsu and boxing lessons and horseback riding. She looks forward to her future in school choir and continuing to grow as a singer. Congratulations to Mya on being named the MTMS Choir Artist of the Week.

Band

Moira Collins is this week's Artist of the Week for the band. She is in the 7th grade and is the group's bass clarinet player. Moira has always played at a high level in the band and is always looking for a challenge. She takes the time to help others around her who are newer to clarinet and sets a great example with both the music she plays and the help she gives to others. I am happy to recognize Moira for all of her hard work and dedication to the group.