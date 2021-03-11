Middle Township announces agenda for COVID at One Year community event

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — As the sun sets on March 16, Middle Township residents will add a little light, kindling candles at a community event that marks a year since COVID changed life dramatically.

The candle-lighting will be the culmination of “COVID at One Year: Light After Darkness,” to be held at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex starting at 6 p.m.

The event commemorates a year to the day Gov. Phil Murphy ordered statewide shutdowns of many businesses and services. Middle Township officials believe it’s an important occasion to acknowledge, both because of the residents who were lost to COVID and the community members who courageously stepped up as essential workers and volunteers.

“It’s is only proper that we pause, as a community, to remember those we have lost and honor our hometown heroes,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “One year after our world changed so drastically, we remain Middle Strong. We will gather to recognize our struggle and loss. But at the same time, we rekindle our spirit of unity and hope as we step together into a still challenging future.”

Residents who attend the event at Ockie Wisting must follow social distancing protocols and wear masks, and are asked to stay with their groups.