Middle Township and American Littoral Society partner to improve beaches

The Township also has helped secure permission from local land owners for the Littoral Society to work on their bay shore property.

Edge of extinction

While federal and state support is critical to environmentalists, local municipalities can become closely involved with the cause, Dillingham explained.

“We see the communities as stewards of these animals that have been around for 450 million years and the birds that have been stopping here on this migration for thousands of years.”

But after 450 million years on earth, horseshoe crabs’ numbers have dwindled on Middle Township beaches. Overharvesting in the late 1990s dramatically reduced the crab population. Then, in 2012, Hurricane Sandy wiped out much of the crab spawning habitat. Niles said blustery storms over last winter had similar effects to Sandy.

Warming temperatures also have left the beach line more vulnerable, he said. “The bay isn’t freezing anymore, so there’s a lack of ice to shield the shoreline.”

The horseshoe crab numbers are still about half of what they once were, but conservationists say having the Township’s full support has helped them expand the habitats — and save the birds that feed on the crabs’ eggs.