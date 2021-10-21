Middle’s Olde Tyme Harvest Festival is back with music, food trucks, vendors

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — If you plan to visit the Olde Tyme Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, come hungry.

At least 15 food vendors will serve up barbecue and bacon, ice cream and pie, and other festival favorites in the Middle Township municipal parking lot. Strategic snack lovers might want to line up early for one of the 500 free mini cupcakes from A Piece of Cake; the treats are first come, first serve.

Walking around the rest of the festival, set up along and around Mechanic Street, is sure to burn some calories. The event, returning for its 23rd year after a 2020 COVID cancellation, will feature carnival rides and inflatables, and more than 80 vendors selling crafts and more.

Entertainment will include the bands Animal House, Independence Day and the Middle Township High School Band. Local dancers from Turning Pointe and Atlantic Coast also will perform. Costume contests for pets and kids will add some holiday-themed fun. (Registration required by 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event.)

“The Harvest Festival celebrates everything that’s great about Middle Township — community, support for local businesses, and plenty of family-friendly fun,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We know our residents and vendors are excited for this special tradition to return, and so are we!”