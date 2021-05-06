Middle’s Employee of the Month stays in the zone at construction office

Cape May Court House — Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy says he could tell how well Middle Township’s construction office ran during COVID when he visited other towns. As a carpenters union foreman, he makes the rounds across the region.

“Our office would make me proud every day because I would go into different towns and I would try to get permits or try to go through the application process and was shut down completely or they wouldn’t return phone calls,” said Gandy, who oversees the Township’s Construction and Zoning departments. “So everything we were doing was above and beyond, and Rachel was a big part of that.”

Rachel Shepherd, a clerk in the Construction and Zoning Office, was named the Township’s Employee of the Month for May. Her award was announced at the May 3 Township Committee meeting, where Gandy made his remarks.

Shepherd was nominated by her colleague Liz Simpkins, who noted that a recent staff departure made things even busier for their department.

“She has been working in the office by herself for the month and has done an awesome job of keeping up with everything. We had a large list of permits that needed inspections and or paperwork done and she handled it in less than two weeks. She is a great asset to the construction/zoning office and to the Township,” the nomination read.