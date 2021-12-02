Middle officers present flag from Afghanistan combat mission to police department

Bradley says he feels a sense of pride when he sees the flag on display at the police department.

“It is a constant reminder that members of this police department not only serve their community, but also serve their country,” he says. “It is also a constant reminder to officers from members who serve and have served in the armed forces that when we deploy, we are still with you stateside.”

Military service provides experiences that are essential in law enforcement, including learning to work as part of a team, says Bradley.

“Most veterans have been deployed to places where you need to trust all members with your life,” he says. “As a result, when joining law enforcement, veterans have a team mindset and are able to work well with other members in the group.”

Bradley says veterans who enter law enforcement also can relate better with people in the community who may be struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These residents usually feel more comfortable expressing their feelings to officers who can empathize with their situation.

“We are grateful for the service of all members of the military,” said Leusner. “As a police department, we are especially fortunate to serve alongside veterans who came home to protect Middle Township.”