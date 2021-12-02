Middle officers present flag from Afghanistan combat mission to police department

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township Police Department Patrolmen Ray Bradley and Matt Martino were deployed to Afghanistan together, came home together and presented a token of their deployment to the police department together — an American flag flown during a combat mission in Afghanistan.
Bradley and Martino were deployed from March to late summer, and served three months in Afghanistan in the 177th Fighter Wing. They each attained the rank of technical sergeant (E-6), and provided air support for troops on the ground outside Bagram Airport.
The patrolmen joined former and current officers who are veterans or active military for a Veterans Day flag presentation at Middle Township Police Department. Nine veterans — including five members of the National Guard — are on the force.
The special flag made its journey as part of the Flag Program, which allows flags to be purchased and flown inside jets during missions, then presented to loved ones — or, in this case — the Middle Township Police Department. Mayor Tim Donohue, Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Middle Township Chief of Police Christopher Leusner attended the presentation.
“I hope the community will see the flag as a symbol of unity that brings all Americans together, no matter their race, ethnicity, sex, religious beliefs, etcetera,” says Martino. “When I personally see the flag on display at the police department, it reminds me of the sacrifice that all veterans have made to this great country, serving abroad, away from family and friends, and protecting the nation and its freedom.”
Bradley says he feels a sense of pride when he sees the flag on display at the police department.
“It is a constant reminder that members of this police department not only serve their community, but also serve their country,” he says. “It is also a constant reminder to officers from members who serve and have served in the armed forces that when we deploy, we are still with you stateside.”
Military service provides experiences that are essential in law enforcement, including learning to work as part of a team, says Bradley.
“Most veterans have been deployed to places where you need to trust all members with your life,” he says. “As a result, when joining law enforcement, veterans have a team mindset and are able to work well with other members in the group.”
Bradley says veterans who enter law enforcement also can relate better with people in the community who may be struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These residents usually feel more comfortable expressing their feelings to officers who can empathize with their situation.
“We are grateful for the service of all members of the military,” said Leusner. “As a police department, we are especially fortunate to serve alongside veterans who came home to protect Middle Township.”