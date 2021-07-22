Matt Donnelly promoted to Accounting Manager of Cape Regional Health System’s Affiliates

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced the promotion of Matt Donnelly to Accounting Manager. Matt will oversee internal financial statements, coordinating the preparation of the annual budget and managing cash for Cape Regional Health System’s Affiliates which includes Cape Regional Physicians Associates, Cape Regional Physical Therapy, Cape Regional Health Enterprises and Cape Regional Urgent Care.

“Congratulations to Matt on his well-deserved promotion to Accounting Manager,” stated Tom Sigmund, Director of Finance, Cape Regional Health System. “Matt has been a part of the Cape Regional team since 2018 and has served in the role of Analyst. We wish him all the best in his new role.”

Matt has over 20 years of experience in accounting. Prior to joining the Cape Regional team he was employed for 15 years at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Temple University where he is currently pursuing his MBA. Originally from Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, Matt moved to Somers Point after graduating from college so he could be close to the beach – where he spends most summer weekends.