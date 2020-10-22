Lower Township Police Blotter

Individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Theodore P. Mullin Jr., 73, of Villas, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test.

Joseph W. Palmisano, 38, of Villas, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with contempt of domestic violence order,

Christoph R. Duffy, 53, of Villas, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with possession of CDS, distribute prescription legend drug 5-1000, weapon possession - defaced firearm, possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution hypodermic needle, manufacture/distribute/dispense - heroin/cocaine< .5oz, manufacture methamphetamine < 1/2 oz., manufacture/distribute/dispense - other I II III IV.

Brittany E. Rhein, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with DWI, driving without driver's license, exam Etc.

Samantha D. Matthews, 34, of Cape May, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with DWI.