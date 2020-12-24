 Skip to main content
Lower Township police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Joshua T. Nolan, 35, of Villas, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution hypodermic syringes.

Trystan A. Rayer, 25, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with theft.

Joshua J. Kanz, 41, of Villas, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment.

James E. Ackley, 52, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana, possession/use drug paraphernalia.

Joshua M. Smith, 18, of Villas, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief.

Jason S. Wagner, 41, of Villas, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with simple assault, possession of 50g or less of marijuana, possession/use drug paraphernalia.

John B. Zagiel, 33, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with criminal mischief, possession/use drug paraphernalia, contempt of domestic violence order.

