Lower Township Police Announce New Police Chaplains Program

On May 3, the Lower Township Mayor and Council approved/adopted the formal establishment of the Lower Township Police Chaplain Program by Ordinance #2021-09, which went into effect May 23. The ordinance established the position of chaplain, in accordance with Title 40A:14-141, as a volunteer position. Furthermore, all appointed chaplains shall be required to be an ordained clergyman in good standing. Police chaplains are required to be formally trained and certified. They are also required to be credentialed in accordance with Lower Township Police rules and regulations. Their duties include, but are not limited to, assisting the Police Department in death notifications, station house adjustments, bias incidents, critical incident response, and any other duties that may be assigned by the Chief of Police. The Chief of Police will appoint chaplains to a one-year term pending re-appointment or termination, at the end of each year. The Lower Township mayor is the appointing authority in accordance with the above ordinance and consent of Township Council.