Lower Township Awarded $4,500 South Jersey Gas First Responders Grant

LOWER TOWNSHIP – South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, announced the Lower Township Police Department has been awarded the South Jersey Gas First Responders Grant. The $4,500 grant is intended to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments in their service areas.

The grant is open to all paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services, and police departments. Every application is reviewed carefully and the process is very diverse and highly competitive. After meeting a number of qualifications and criteria, the Lower Township Police Department was selected to receive the grant contribution to support the purchase of life saving medical and first aid equipment.

The above grant was applied for in response to the new Use of Force Core Principle Six, Duty to Render Medical Assistance, mandated by the New Jersey Attorney General. The Lower Township Police Department has embraced this concept prior to this mandate, according to police officials. Chief of Police William Priole and Lower Township mayor and council fully support the fortification of additional first aid/medical training and equipment.

Newly purchased equipment will be fielded upon receipt and will drastically enhance the officers’ ability to render immediate aid and most of all save lives. This new core principle states: After any use of force, and when the environment is safe, officers shall promptly render medical assistance to any injured person consistent with the officer’s training and shall promptly request emergency medical assistance for that person, if needed or requested. Officers also have a duty to monitor individuals for potential medical intervention after any officer uses force.