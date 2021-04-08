Lower police, NHTSA remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

Violating New Jersey’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. New Jersey Title 39:4-97.3 – Use of wireless telephone, electronic communications device in moving vehicles:

"Use" of a wireless telephone or electronic communication device shall include, but not be limited to, talking or listening to another person on the telephone, text messaging, or sending an electronic message via the wireless telephone or electronic communication device.

c.(Deleted by amendment, P.L.2007, c.198).

d.A person who violates this section shall be fined as follows:

(1)for a first offense, not less than $200 or more than $400;

(2)for a second offense, not less than $400 or more than $600; and

(3)for a third or subsequent offense, not less than $600 or more than $800 .

For a third or subsequent violation, the court, in its discretion, may order the person to forfeit the right to operate a motor vehicle over the highways of this State for a period of 90 days. In addition, a person convicted of a third or subsequent violation shall be assessed three motor vehicle penalty points pursuant to section 1 of P.L.1982, c.43 (C.39:5-30.5).