Local artists Tina Giaimo and Louise Zemaitis featured at Harbor Gallery exhibit with spotlight on pollinators

“This show will be focused on Monarch butterflies and other pollinators as a natural lead in to our Monarch Festival on Sept. 26,” explains Gretchen Whitman, sanctuary director. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of September. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID safety guidelines.

A self-taught photographer, Tina Giaimo started taking photos at an early age using a Kodak Brownie camera, encouraged by her shutterbug parents. Originally influenced by the work of Ansel Adams and Eliot Porter, she later discovered the nature photography of Art Wolfe and Jim Brandenburg. Tina’s love of the outdoors and nature found her traveling the highways and byways where she developed her own style of “catching the spirit of nature.” For this show she has aimed her camera at butterflies, dragonflies, bees and other pollinators, as she is a strong advocate of the importance of creating and maintaining habitat for these most important creatures. Tina’s photographs have been published in many magazines and coffee table books. She is the owner of Spirit Catcher Photographer located at 31 Perry St. in the Carpenters Square Mall in Cape May.