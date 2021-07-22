Local artists Emily Arenberg and John Safrit featured at the Harbor Gallery

The Harbor Gallery is pleased to announce their featured local artists for the month of August. Resin artist and painter, Emily Arenberg and painter, John Safrit will show their works, with an opening reception to meet the artists on Friday, Aug. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of August. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Trained in oils and watercolors local artist, Emily Arenberg, has mastered the technique of coastal resin art. Drawing on her love of the ocean, Emily creates aerial views of beaches, oceans and waves.

“I’ve been concentrating on waves. I’ve become a little obsessed with perfecting my technique and seeing what sort of wave I can create," she explains.

The resin is mixed with pigments and applied in layers to create the illusion of depth and foaming waves. Using food safe, non-toxic, UV resistant epoxy resin, Emily creates a variety of cutting boards, trays, coasters, mirrors and more. She has done custom counter tops as well. Also included in the exhibit will be Emily’s paintings on swordfish bills featuring octopus, jellyfish and other marine life.