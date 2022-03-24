 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Artists, Artisans, Crafters, and Makers Wanted Historic Cold Spring Village

Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Historic Cold Spring Village Country Store is seeking locally created items that reflect the traditions and skills of the 19th century to supplement Village Country Store wares. The Country Store has always offered consigned merchandise, but this year would like to carry more inventory reflecting the creativity with special interest in woodworking, basket making, weaving, fiber arts, pottery, candle, and soap makers. Other categories of interest are shelf-stable foods, spices, and sauces from licensed facilities.

Inquiries may be addressed to Clare Juechter, Chief Administrative Officer, cjuechter@hcsv.org.

The Village is located on Route 626, Seashore Road three miles north of Victorian Cape May and a mile and a half west of the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway. Admission during the season is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with Village membership. The Village Nature Trail at Bradner’s Run is open to the public for free self-guided tours. Visit the Country Store, Bakery, Cold Spring Brewery, and Cold Spring Grange Restaurant. For more information on events, membership, volunteering, or booking private affairs, call 609-898-2300, ext. 10, or visit the Village website at hcsv.org.

