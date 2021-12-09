 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the 2021 Cape May MAC Honor Award
0 comments

Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the 2021 Cape May MAC Honor Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
120921-cat-gmt-machonorsphoto.jpg

Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Honor Award for 2021.

 Cape May MAC, provided

CAPE MAY — Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Honor Award for 2021, an annual award given for outstanding service to the organization.

Jill is recognized for her time assisting the Physick House Museum’s registrar with the annual museum collection inventory, work on the organization’s extensive archiving project and service on both the Restorations & Collections and Nominating committees.

Lee is recognized for his service on Cape May MAC’s Board of Trustees with special appreciation for serving as treasurer on the Executive Committee, service on the Audit Committee and the Development, Investment and Strategic Planning teams, as well as for his extensive efforts on the director search team.

Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about our year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit CapeMayMAC.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News