LCMR military appreciation football game Sept. 17

All are welcome to join in the patriotic support of all branches the United States military and local police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel during the Friday, Sept. 17 home football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School.

At 5:30 p.m., the Lower Cape May Regional Tiger football team will host a military appreciation night during the home game against Lindenwold High School. The game will be held at the high school football field at Lower Cape May Regional.

In addition to cheering on the LCMR Tigers on the football field and family fun, there will be a display of military equipment, food trucks, silent auction, raffle, military game jerseys and hat sales. All money raised through donations will go to the organization NJ Run for the Fallen, which honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom and their families with an annual run throughout the state each September.

Anyone who has served in any branch of the military is invited to attend and join fellow service men and women and first responders on the football field during the National Anthem at 6:55 p.m.

For more information, email Eileen Kreis at ekreis61@yahoo.com or call 609-886-2005 ext. 132.