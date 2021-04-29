Dave’s Appliance (a.k.a. Paramount Chemical & Paper) of Wildwood delivers the initial order of household items to Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry. The items were purchased with a grant through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Network Investment Initiative, made possible with the lead funding from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and its partners.
Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry receives donations
- Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine will be receiving seedling trees under the New Jersey T…
CAPE MAY AIRPORT, LOWER TOWNSHP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum hosted North Cape May ACME’s Vaccination Clinic on Thursda…
As part of our broader strategic effort to better serve customers and modernize the energy grid serving South Jersey, we are planning reliabil…
WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Byron expressed his gratitude to the Wildwood High School ECO Club for their participation in the Wildwood Public Works …
The tram cars will begin rolling up and down the Wildwoods Boardwalk for the 2021 season at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7.
Avalon — The Avalon Borough Council approved a new agreement to partner with the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center for …
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department has joined law enforcement agencies nationwide April 8-12 to remind drivers about the dangers …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE