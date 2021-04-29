 Skip to main content
Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry receives donations
Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry receives donations

042921_gmt_wwl_food Paramount Network Grant Delivery
PROVIDED

Dave’s Appliance (a.k.a. Paramount Chemical & Paper) of Wildwood delivers the initial order of household items to Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry. The items were purchased with a grant through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Network Investment Initiative, made possible with the lead funding from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and its partners.

