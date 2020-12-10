 Skip to main content
Lazarus House emergency food pantry receives donation
Sturdy Bank donated $500 to the Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry in Wildwood. Bank Vice President of Business Development Michael Clark and  Assistant Vice President/ Branch Manager (North Wildwood) Gina Frattaroli Becker present the check to Frank Stone, director of the pantry. 'This is a wonderful and very much appreciated donation at this time. It will help us during the holidays to provide food and other essentials to those in need throughout Cape May County,' Stone said. 'Even during these difficult times for businesses of all sizes, support such as this makes an enormous positive impact on our ability to fulfill our mission.'

