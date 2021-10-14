La Mer hosts weekly fall festival through Nov. 14

CAPE MAY — Fall is in the air, and La Mer is celebrating the change in seasons by hosting a weekly Fall Festival. Through Nov. 14, revelers can head to La Mer every Saturday and Sunday between noon and 5 p.m. to enjoy the family-friendly event.

There will be face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cookie decorating, a fortune teller, and more. For those looking for a little bit of friendly competition, there will be hay bale bowling lanes and Cornhole. And of course, the lawn bar will be open, serving up fabulous festive treats and specialty fall cocktails.

The fun continues from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music on the lawn. Cozy up to a firepit while relaxing in La Mer’s Adirondack chairs.

Tickets to the Fall Festival may be purchased the day of on site from one of the many La Mer team members who will be available to help. Each game and activity will require a ticket.

La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave. For more information, call 609-884-9000 or visit CapeMayLamer.com.