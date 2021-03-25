Kyle Morinelli named Middle Township Employee of the Month

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee honored Kyle Morinelli, the program director at the recreation department, as the employee of the month at the March 15 Township Committee meeting.

“We certainly wish we were all together for this,” said Mayor Tim Donohue at the start of the remote meeting. But he said Morinelli had become an expert at adapting to exceptional circumstance over the past year. “That’s part of what we’re celebrating tonight.

Morinelli joined the recreation department in the fall of 2019. Growing up, he was active in Middle Township rec programs and played football at Middle Township High School and went on to earn a masters degree in sports education from Georgetown University.

He became program coordinator for the township department “as we went into a year where coordinating programs became really, really hard,” Donohue said.

“You’ve been through a year that none of us ever expected to see,” he said, stating that the pandemic made it a difficult year to maintain a sense of community spirit. The efforts included Friday night events from front porches that allowed community-wide activities at a safe distance.