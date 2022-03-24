Junior Apprentice Program Registration Now Open Historic Cold Spring Village

Historic Cold Spring Village will host the Junior Apprentice Program for students ages 11-14 this summer. The program teaches students about life in the early to mid-1800s by introducing them to the architecture, trades, customs, crafts and history from the “Age of Homespun.” Apprentices work alongside museum artisans to learn an Early American trade or craft.

The Junior Apprentice Program sessions take place on the following dates:

Thursday and Friday — July 28-29, Aug. 4-5, Aug. 11-12, Aug. 18-19

Apprentices will spend two days each week learning their trade or craft and the history of the 1800s at Historic Cold Spring Village. While at the Village, all apprentices will be required to wear historically appropriate clothing. Selection for participation in the program is competitive and the number of available slots is limited. Applications must be received in the HCSV office no later than 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20. Along with a completed application, potential apprentices must provide the following:

Applicants must show that they have maintained a B average or higher during the preceding school year.

A letter of recommendation from a teacher (homeschooled applicants may submit a letter of recommendation from a non-related adult).

Based on a prompt, applicants must write an essay or create a poster. Those who are accepted into the program will have their work displayed in the Welcome Center.

Please visit hcsv.org to download an application or contact John Ryan at 609-898-2300, ext. 18 or jryan@hcsv.org.

Applicants’ families must be members of Historic Cold Spring Village.

The Village is located on Route 626, Seashore Road three miles north of Victorian Cape May and a mile and a half west of the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway. Admission during the season is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with Village membership. The Village Nature Trail at Bradner’s Run is open to the public for free self-guided tours. Visit the Country Store, Bakery, Cold Spring Brewery, and Cold Spring Grange Restaurant. For more information on events, membership, volunteering, or booking private affairs, call 609-898-2300, ext. 10, or visit the Village website at hcsv.org.