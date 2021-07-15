How you can become a part of a Cape May Christmas tree story

Cape May — Congress Hall, America’s oldest seaside resort, is not only gearing up for the return of summer, but is also getting a head start on the holidays.

The historic resort is getting ready to celebrate its 205th holiday season and has officially announced the search for this year’s iconic Congress Hall Christmas Tree -- the shining star of the resort’s annual Winter Wonderland holiday celebrations, featured front and center on the oceanfront resort’s Grand Lawn overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Those interested in entering a tree on their property for consideration may do so using an online form. The family that donates the holiday tree receives a complimentary room for the resort’s Annual Tree Lighting event, VIP treatment during their stay, and Congress Hall’s sincere gratitude and celebration! The Congress Hall team of elves will safely and carefully remove the tree and transport it to the resort where it will be festively decorated and shine throughout the entire holiday season.

This year’s Winter Wonderland will again feature a tree-lighting event for hotel guests, oceanfront igloo dining, local shopping at Cape May’s West End Garage, breakfast with Santa experiences, and some of the most magical holiday decor in the state, among additional festive memory-making experiences. Details and programming for Winter Wonderland 2021 will be announced soon. In the meantime, thank you for considering spreading the word on our search for a special 2021 tree. The holiday season will be here before we know it, but first…SUMMER!